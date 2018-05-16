Gamecocks react to passing of SEC legend

Mike Slive, the former longtime Southeastern Conference commissioner, died on Wednesday. That evening, many high-profile Gamecocks reacted to the news with memories and condolences.

Will Muschamp, football coach:

"Commissioner Slive was nothing but first class to me. He did so much for the Southeastern Conference. He is going to be sorely missed in college athletics. He’s going to be sorely missed in our league and sorely missed by Will Muschamp. I think the world of Commissioner Slive."

Frank Martin, men's basketball coach:

"Just unbelievable. What’s he’s done for college athletics, to make it better, what he did for the SEC, his fight to give this league, especially in basketball… I came in toward the end of his time here and I know how hard he was fighting for our game. Wow. My heart goes out to him as his family. He always took the time to call me, the first couple years when we struggled and let me know he was in our corner. Aw, man. You just hurt me with that one. Aw, man. That’s awful."

Dawn Staley, women's basketball coach:

Such a sad day for our conference @SEC and the rest of the sports and business world to lose an iconic figure. My heart is heavy hearing this news. God speed to the Slive family. Rest In Peace to our former fearless leader, Commissioner Slive. https://t.co/sH7d8TkgdA — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 16, 2018

Marcus Lattimore, football legend:

He will live forever. Thank you for everything! Amazing human being. https://t.co/GwGisS5k1X — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) May 17, 2018

Harris Pastides, School President:

The Commish has passed, but his legacy will remain. I learned so much from Mike Slive. pic.twitter.com/FVvgMlwtX8 — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) May 16, 2018

