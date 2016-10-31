Ray Tanner recommended Chisenhall to Indians, despite dismissal

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides Pause

1:02 Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina

2:57 Clemson Tigers QB Deshaun Watson reflects on FSU win

5:07 Video shows SC bus monitor punching special needs preschooler

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

1:47 Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'