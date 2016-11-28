USC Gamecocks Baseball

November 28, 2016 11:12 AM

South Carolina releases 2017 baseball schedule

By Matt Connolly

South Carolina released its 2017 baseball schedule on Monday. The Gamecocks open the season on Friday, Feb. 17, hosting a three-game series vs. UNCG.

USC’s first road game will be March 3 at Clemson as part of a three-game series with the Tigers. Clemson and South Carolina will play March 4 in Greenville and March 5 in Columbia.

Carolina opens SEC play at Tennessee on March 17-19.

Here is the complete schedule:

FEBRUARY

17 UNC Greensboro Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

18 UNC Greensboro Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

19 UNC Greensboro Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

21 Charlotte Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

23 Kansas State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

24 Wright State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

25 Wright State Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

26 Wright State Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

28 Appalachian State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

MARCH

3 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. 6:30 p.m.

4 vs. Clemson Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) TBA

5 Clemson Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

7 The Citadel Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

8 Winthrop Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

10 Michigan State Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

11 Michigan State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

12 Michigan State Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

14 at Furman Greenville (Fluor Field) 7 p.m.

17 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. TBA

18 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. TBA

19 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. TBA

22 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

24 Alabama* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

25 Alabama* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

26 Alabama* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

28 at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m.

31 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA

APRIL

1 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA

2 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA

4 Furman Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

6 Vanderbilt* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

7 Vanderbilt* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

8 Vanderbilt* Columbia, S.C. Noon

11 vs. North Carolina Charlotte, N.C. 7 p.m.

14 Mississippi State* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

15 Mississippi State* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

16 Mississippi State* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

18 Davidson Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

20 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. 7:30 p.m.

21 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. TBA

22 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. TBA

28 Kentucky* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

29 Kentucky* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

30 Kentucky* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

MAY

3 Wofford Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

5 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La. TBA

6 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La. TBA

7 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La. TBA

9 Presbyterian Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

12 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. TBA

13 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. TBA

14 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. TBA

16 USC Upstate Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

18 Georgia* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

19 Georgia* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

20 Georgia* Columbia, S.C. 3 p.m.

23-28 at SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala. TBA

JUNE

2-5 NCAA Regionals TBA TBA

9-12 NCAA Super Regionals TBA TBA

17-27/28 College World Series Omaha, Neb. (TD Ameritrade Park) TBA

All times Eastern. Dates and times subject to change * denotes SEC game

