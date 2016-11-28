South Carolina releases 2017 baseball schedule

South Carolina released its 2017 baseball schedule on Monday. The Gamecocks open the season on Friday, Feb. 17, hosting a three-game series vs. UNCG.
USC’s first road game will be March 3 at Clemson as part of a three-game series with the Tigers. Clemson and South Carolina will play March 4 in Greenville and March 5 in Columbia.
Carolina opens SEC play at Tennessee on March 17-19.
Here is the complete schedule:
FEBRUARY
17 UNC Greensboro Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
18 UNC Greensboro Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.
19 UNC Greensboro Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
21 Charlotte Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
23 Kansas State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
24 Wright State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
25 Wright State Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.
26 Wright State Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
28 Appalachian State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
MARCH
3 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. 6:30 p.m.
4 vs. Clemson Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) TBA
5 Clemson Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
7 The Citadel Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
8 Winthrop Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
10 Michigan State Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
11 Michigan State Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
12 Michigan State Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
14 at Furman Greenville (Fluor Field) 7 p.m.
17 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. TBA
18 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. TBA
19 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. TBA
22 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
24 Alabama* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
25 Alabama* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
26 Alabama* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
28 at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m.
31 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA
APRIL
1 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA
2 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA
4 Furman Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
6 Vanderbilt* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
7 Vanderbilt* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
8 Vanderbilt* Columbia, S.C. Noon
11 vs. North Carolina Charlotte, N.C. 7 p.m.
14 Mississippi State* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
15 Mississippi State* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
16 Mississippi State* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
18 Davidson Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
20 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. 7:30 p.m.
21 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. TBA
22 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. TBA
28 Kentucky* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
29 Kentucky* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.
30 Kentucky* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.
MAY
3 Wofford Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
5 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La. TBA
6 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La. TBA
7 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La. TBA
9 Presbyterian Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
12 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. TBA
13 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. TBA
14 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. TBA
16 USC Upstate Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
18 Georgia* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
19 Georgia* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.
20 Georgia* Columbia, S.C. 3 p.m.
23-28 at SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala. TBA
JUNE
2-5 NCAA Regionals TBA TBA
9-12 NCAA Super Regionals TBA TBA
17-27/28 College World Series Omaha, Neb. (TD Ameritrade Park) TBA
All times Eastern. Dates and times subject to change * denotes SEC game
