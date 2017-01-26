Gamecocks hire away Charleston Southern baseball coach

A familiar face is returning to South Carolina’s baseball program.
Stuart Lake, who served as a volunteer assistant for the Gamecocks from 1999-2002, has been named USC’s Coordinator of Baseball Administration and Director of Player Development, South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook announced Thursday.
Lake takes over his role at South Carolina after serving as Charleston Southern’s head coach for the past eight seasons. Adam Ward was named CSU’s interim head coach.
At USC, Lake replaces administrative coordinator Katherine Brown.
In his new job with the Gamecocks, Lake’s responsibilities will include coordinating game day and practice needs for the coaches and players and incorporating technology to enhance South Carolina’s player development.
“I am honored that Coach Holbrook and his staff and players have given me this opportunity,” Lake said in a release. “The exciting part of this opportunity is that I get to return home to a Gamecock program that I love so much. I will get to work with the coaches and players daily in one of the best baseball programs in the country. I am truly honored by this opportunity and I can’t wait to go to work alongside our great staff.”
Lake has 18 years of experience as a college coach, beginning his career at USC under Ray Tanner. In his first stint with the Gamecocks he coached the outfielders, served as the first base coach and worked with hitters.
Lake previously served as an assistant at The Citadel, Ole Miss and College of Charleston before becoming the head coach at Charleston Southern.
“Stuart is a terrific baseball person that will bring a wealth of experience to our program,” Holbrook said. “He has eight years of experience as a head coach and he was a tremendous assistant to Coach Tanner and Gamecock baseball in the early 2000s. In addition to being the head coach at Charleston Southern, Stuart also spent time as an assistant coach at Ole Miss and is certainly familiar with the SEC. Stuart will play a prominent role going forward in the day-to-day operation of our program. His responsibilities will include on-campus recruiting, direct liaison to our former players, scouting of opponents, and sharing his vast experiences and knowledge with our current players. He will be a tremendous asset to myself and all of our coaches. We are very excited to have him.”
The Gamecocks begin preseason scrimmages Friday and open the season Feb. 17. USC hosts Charleston Southern on March 22.
IF YOU GO
What: USC baseball team scrimmages
Where: Founders Park
When: Friday, 3 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m..
Also: Scrimmages are free and open to the public.
