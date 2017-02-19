Adam Hill shines but USC drops Game 3 to UNCG

Adam Hill put together the third consecutive strong outing by a South Carolina starting pitcher but got no help from the Gamecocks’ offense as UNCG defeated USC 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Ben Spitznagel and that was all of the run support the UNCG pitching staff needed.
Starter Matt Frisbee went seven innings while allowing three hits to earn the win. He struck out four and walked one. Reliever Andrew Wantz earned the save with two shutout innings.
Hill was spectacular in defeat, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts in seven innings before giving way to Josh Reagan. He tossed 94 pitches and retired the final 15 batters he faced.
The lone run of the game was scored by Austin Embler, who walked to open the third inning, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout.
Comments