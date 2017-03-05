Down to last strike, Clemson rallies to take series from Gamecocks

The Clemson baseball team defeated South Carolina 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday at Founders Park to win the weekend series.
Clemson outfielder Seth Beer, on a 3-2 pitch, tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run off USC reliever Josh Reagan.
South Carolina had two aboard with no outs in the ninth inning, loaded the bases with two outs but couldn’t scratch a run. USC had 11 hits and stranded 15 runners on the day.
The Tigers took the lead 4-3 in the 11th when USC reliever Tyler Haswell, attempting to intentionally walk Beer, threw a wild pitch instead. The Tigers’ Logan Davidson scored the go-ahead run. KJ Bryant plated the fifth run.
The Gamecocks (7-5) host Citadel at 7 pm Tuesday. Clemson (8-3) has won three series in a row against USC.
