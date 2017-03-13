South Carolina baseball remains ranked in top 10

South Carolina baseball remains ranked in the top 10 by D1Baseball and Baseball America after the Gamecocks went 4-0 last week.
USC’s ranking did not change in either poll as Carolina is still ranked No. 8 by D1Baseball and No. 10 by Baseball America.
South Carolina won midweek games over The Citadel and Winthrop last week before winning a pair of games against Michigan State over the weekend.
USC topped the Spartans on Friday and Saturday before the game scheduled for Sunday was cancelled due to snow. Carolina will have a makeup game against a different opponent later in the season.
The Gamecocks return to action Tuesday evening at Fluor Field in Greenville when they face Furman at 7 p.m.
