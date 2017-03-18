USC Gamecocks Baseball

March 18, 2017 5:39 PM

Gamecocks pull out extra-inning win to clinch series vs. Vols

By Matt Connolly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

South Carolina managed only four hits Saturday afternoon at Tennessee but scored six runs in a 6-4 win over the Volunteers.

Jonah Bride walked and Jacob Olson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th to break a 4-4 tie as the Gamecocks took a 2-0 lead in the series. The win improves No. 10 Carolina to 13-5 (2-0).

Josh Reagan (2-0) pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Gamecocks with Game 3 slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. (ESPNU).

TJ Hopkins, Hunter Taylor, Alex Destino and Jonah Bride had hits for South Carolina with Bride hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs.

Wil Crowe allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings of work while pitching about 30 miles from his hometown of Sevierville, Tenn.

