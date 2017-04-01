USC Gamecocks Baseball

April 1, 2017 8:46 PM

Grand time for Carlos Cortes in Gamecocks’ win over Auburn

By MATTHEW STEVENS

Special to The State

AUBURN, Ala.

South Carolina freshman Carlos Cortes picked a good time for his first home run.

The Gamecocks designated hitter, who had 36 at-bats and three RBIs coming into Saturday night’s game connected on a grand slam in the sixth inning to lead South Carolina to a 7-0 win over SEC rival Auburn.

Cortes took a 1-0 fastball from Auburn reliever Corey Herndon deep over the right-field wall.

The shot gave No. 7 South Carolina (19-7, 6-2 SEC) a 6-0 lead and gave right-handed starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (4-0) all the cushion he needed.

Schmidt shut out Auburn (22-7, 6-2), limiting it to a season-low five hits in an 8-inning, 111-pitch effort.

Cortes finished with five total RBIs with the home run and his first triple in the fifth inning, driving in Jacob Olson for the game’s first run.

Auburn freshman Davis Daniel took his first career loss. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 93-pitch effort.

The teams will meet Sunday for the rubber game of weekend series. The Gamecocks will send sophomore Adam Hill (1-3, 2.15) to the mound with Auburn coach Butch Thompson still debating on his starting pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

South Carolina

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Hopkins cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

Bride 3b

3

1

1

0

0

0

Williams 1b

3

1

0

0

1

1

Destino lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

Olson rf

3

3

2

0

1

1

Cortes dh

3

2

2

5

1

0

Tolbert 2b

4

0

1

1

0

0

Taylor c

4

0

1

0

0

2

Stokes ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

TOTALS

31

7

8

6

3

7

Auburn

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Todd cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Estes rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

Jarvis ss

3

0

0

0

1

3

Robert 1b

3

0

1

0

1

1

Anthony 3b

2

0

0

0

1

1

Logan c

3

0

1

0

0

1

McGuffin lf

3

0

1

0

0

0

Ingram dh

3

0

0

0

0

2

Holland 2b

3

0

1

0

0

1

TOTALS

28

0

5

0

3

12

USC

000

024

001

7

Auburn

203

000

000

0

DP—USC 3; Auburn 2. LOB—USC 1; Auburn 4. 2B—Olson; Holland, W. 3B—Cortes. HR—Cortes. HBP—Bride. CS—Blair; Tolbert; Taylor.

USC

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Schmidt W, 4-0

8

5

0

0

3

10

Bowers

1

0

0

0

0

2

Auburn

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Daniel L, 2-1

5 1/3

4

4

4

2

4

Herndon

 2/3

2

2

2

1

1

Klobostis

3

2

1

1

0

2

Umpires — HP: Mark Chapman 1B: Perry Costello 2B: Jeff Wright 3B: Ray Gregson. T — 2:34. A — 4,096.

