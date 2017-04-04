Tolbert, Cortes power South Carolina past Furman

LT Tolbert and Carlos Cortes are heating up, and that was beneficial for the South Carolina offense Tuesday night in 6-1 victory over Furman at Founders Park.
Tolbert tied a career-high with three RBIs, and Cortes added two runs batted in for the Gamecocks.
Tolbert extended his hitting streak to seven games, and during that time he’s 13-of-27 with seven RBIs. He has raised his average from .272 to a team-best .333. He got the Gamecocks on the board with an RBI single to score Chris Cullen in the second inning. He later added a two-run double in the fifth that helped break open a close game.
Cortes has been nearly as impressive over his last five games. He’s 7-of-16 during that span with eight of his 10 RBIs on the season. His two-run double in the fourth inning gave the Gamecocks the lead for good.
Cody Morris improved to 2-0 in making his fourth straight effective start. The freshman has yet to pitch more than five innings but hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in any of his outings.
Morris allowed the only run Tuesday in the first inning. He threw two wild pitches that allowed Landon Kay to score after leading off the game with a single. But he only allowed two base runners and faced one over the minimum over the next four innings.
Colby Lee pitched 3.1 innings and only allowed one hit with a strikeout and no walks. He retired 10 in a row after allowing a single to the first batter he faced.
South Carolina (20-8, 6-3) will host Vanderbilt (18-11, 4-5) in a three-game SEC series beginning Thursday night at 7 pm.
