Former Gamecock Jordan Montgomery has solid debut for Yankees

Former South Carolina pitcher Jordan Montgomery worked his way up the minor league ladder since 2014.
On Wednesday he made his major league debut as the No. 5 starter for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. The first start was up-and-down, as he struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings but was also tagged for a two-run home run in the first inning.
.@gumbynation34 is the 2nd #Yankees LHP since 1913 to record 7K+ in his Major League debut, joining @Al_Leiter22 (8K). (via @baseball_ref)— Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 12, 2017
He finished up allowing three runs on the day and left a 3-3 game.
In Columbia, the Sumter product and eventual fourth-round draft pick went 20-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 44 games. He struck out 212 and walked only 57.
