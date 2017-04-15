Another SEC series slips away from Gamecocks

Another strong outing by a South Carolina starting pitcher. Another loss for the Gamecocks.
Mississippi State rallied from a 2-1 deficit to score four runs in the final three innings en route to a 5-4 win over USC Saturday at Founders Park.
The loss clinches the series for the Bulldogs and marks the third consecutive series loss for the Gamecocks. USC is now 3-7 in its past 10 games.
Mississippi State tied the game in the seventh on an unearned run, a night after scoring five unearned runs in Game 1 of the series.
Then scored three runs in the ninth inning to take a three-run lead.
Three singles, two on the infield, loaded the bases in the top of the ninth before Colie Bowers replaced Wil Crowe. The Bulldogs scored on a groundout, wild pitch and single to take a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth before Carlos Cortes hit his second two-run homer of the day to cut the lead to 5-4.
Game 3 is Sunday at 4 p.m.
