Gamecocks bounce back for much-needed win over Mississippi State

South Carolina found itself in another close game late Sunday afternoon against Mississippi State, and for the first time in a long time made the clutch plays to get the job done.

The Gamecocks scored five runs in the eighth inning, four with two outs, on their way to a 6-1 win over the Bulldogs at Founders Park.

The win was a much-needed victory for USC after dropping the first two games in the series, both in heartbreaking fashion.

Jonah Bride got the scoring started for USC in the eighth, hitting a sac fly with the bases loaded and one out to give USC a 2-1 lead.

The Gamecocks then responded with three straight hits for critical insurance runs.

LT Tolbert drove in two with a single, Matt Williams followed with an RBI double and Madison Stokes added an RBI single to push USC’s lead to 6-1.

Stokes finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Carlos Cortes hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, his third in two days.

Josh Reagan earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Tyler Johnson pitched a perfect ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to close out the game.