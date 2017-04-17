Gamecocks drop out of Baseball America Top 25

For the first time this season South Carolina is unranked in the Baseball America Top 25.
The Gamecocks opened the season in the top five before dropping slowly over the past few weeks as they lost three consecutive SEC series.
USC is ranked No. 24 in the D1Baseball Top 25, while the NCAA RPI has South Carolina at No. 22.
The Gamecocks lost two of three games to Mississippi State over the weekend and are 8-7 in the SEC at the halfway point of the conference season.
USC travels to Florida for a three-game series beginning Thursday before hosting Kentucky in a three-game series next weekend.
The Gators are tied with South Carolina for second place in the SEC East, while Kentucky is atop the SEC East standings at 10-5.
Carolina is tied for sixth overall in the SEC with Arkansas leading the way with an 11-4 record.
South Carolina hosts Davidson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
