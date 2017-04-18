South Carolina bats wake up late, help Gamecocks top Davidson

South Carolina’s offensive woes continued Tuesday night against Davidson, but the Gamecocks found enough at the end to claim an uneasy 3-2 victory.
USC (23-13) was held without a hit for six innings by Davidson starter Josh Hudson, then tied things on a two-run single by Jacob Olson in the seventh inning. Jonah Bride doubled to lead off the inning to break up the no-hit bid. That ended the night for Hudson, who came into the contest with an 8.82 ERA.
He allowed one run on one hit with four walks and two hit batters in throwing 92 pitches. He had allowed 11 earned runs over five innings in his last two starts.
Once South Carolina reached the Davidson bullpen, it was a different story.
Matt Williams drew a walk and Madison Stokes executed a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third with one out. The Wildcats (18-16) brought in the third pitcher of the inning in Austin Leonard.
Leonard hit pinch-hitter John Jones to load the bases before Olson delivered the two-run single to right-center field to tie it.
The Gamecocks pushed across the winning run in the eighth. Alex Destino walked and LT Tolbert sacrificed him to second. Bride followed with his second double of the game, this one into the left field corner.
Bride had two of the three South Carolina hits.
Colie Bowers pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. He allowed a hit to the first batter he faced then retired the final five he faced to improve to 3-0. Tyler Johnson, who missed over a month with soreness, pitched the ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season. He allowed a one-out double but got back-to-back strikes to end it.
USC starter Cody Morris cruised through the first three innings. The freshman right-hander retired the first eight hitters of the game before giving up an infield single with two outs in the third. He got a fly ball to centerfield to end that inning but things unraveled quickly in the fourth.
Will Robertson led off the inning with a drive into the Davidson bullpen to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. One out later, Brian Fortier blasted another solo home run halfway up the bleachers in left field to make it 2-0.
Morris’ night ended after Eric Jones reached on an error and Justin Lebek was hit by a pitch with two outs.
Colby Lee got out of the jam before getting into a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning. Reed Scott relieved him and induced a fly ball to right field to get out of the inning unscathed.
