Florida edges USC in opener; Schmidt exits early with apparent injury

South Carolina came out on the wrong end of a pitchers duel that featured two projected first-round picks Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Florida. Now the Gamecocks waits for word on the health of their ace.
Junior Clarke Schmidt left in the six inning after 84 pitches with what USC said was right forearm soreness. He struck out two, walked three and allowed four hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings pitched.
Schmidt (4-2) was replaced by Reed Scott after going up 2-0 and looking uncomfortable against Gators outfielder Austin Langworthy.
The Gamecocks dropped to 23-14, 8-8 SEC in the team’s fifth one-run SEC loss of the season.
South Carolina had three hits and stranded seven runners in the loss. The Gamecocks had the leadoff batter on base twice, including a Madison Stokes double in the fifth inning, but could not scratch across a run.
Florida starter Alex Faedo (6-1) struck out nine and allowed three hits in 8.2 innings of work. The Gators are 26-12, 9-7.
The only run of the game came in the fifth inning when Keenan Bell hit a two-out RBI single to score Christian Hicks from second.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network.
Comments