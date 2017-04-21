Cortes, Crowe spark Gamecocks to win over Gators

South Carolina leaned heavily on a newcomer and a veteran Friday in a 4-2 win over Florida at McKethan Stadium.
Freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-5 and belting a two-run home run in the first inning, his fifth of the season.
Junior pitcher Wil Crowe (4-3) struck out three, walked none and allowed six hits and a run in seven innings pitched.
The Gamecocks (24-14, 9-8 SEC) tied the series and earned their first win in Gainesville since the 2011 season. Game 3 is noon Saturday on ESPN2.
Tyler Johnson battled out of no outs, bases loaded eighth inning and went on to earn his sixth save of the season.
Jacob Olson had two hits and an RBI for USC. Chris Cullen also drove in a run. Alex Destino did not start for the first time this season.
The Gators dropped to 26-13, 9-8.
Absolutely huge bounce back win for South Carolina tonight. Gamecocks have a chance for their biggest win of the year on Saturday.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) April 22, 2017
Carlos Cortes ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED this ⚾️@GamecockBasebll 2-0 pic.twitter.com/tX5OiDOEPx— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 21, 2017
.@GamecockBasebll's Tyler Johnson. 98 mph!!! pic.twitter.com/rruQgVeYOb— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 22, 2017
Game 3 pitchers
▪ USC: Adam Hill (So. RHP 2-3, 2.14 ERA, 46 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 55 Ks)
▪ Florida: Jackson Kowar (So. RHP, 6-0, 3.51 ERA, 51 1/3 IP, 25 BB, 43 Ks)
