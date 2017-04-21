USC Gamecocks Baseball

April 21, 2017 10:13 PM

Cortes, Crowe spark Gamecocks to win over Gators

From staff reports

Gainesville, Fla.

South Carolina leaned heavily on a newcomer and a veteran Friday in a 4-2 win over Florida at McKethan Stadium.

Freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-5 and belting a two-run home run in the first inning, his fifth of the season.

Junior pitcher Wil Crowe (4-3) struck out three, walked none and allowed six hits and a run in seven innings pitched.

The Gamecocks (24-14, 9-8 SEC) tied the series and earned their first win in Gainesville since the 2011 season. Game 3 is noon Saturday on ESPN2.

Tyler Johnson battled out of no outs, bases loaded eighth inning and went on to earn his sixth save of the season.

Jacob Olson had two hits and an RBI for USC. Chris Cullen also drove in a run. Alex Destino did not start for the first time this season.

The Gators dropped to 26-13, 9-8.

Game 3 pitchers

▪  USC: Adam Hill (So. RHP 2-3, 2.14 ERA, 46 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 55 Ks)

▪  Florida: Jackson Kowar (So. RHP, 6-0, 3.51 ERA, 51 1/3 IP, 25 BB, 43 Ks)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good 2:01

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good
'A big relief': Chad Holbrook reacts after win over Mississippi State 6:28

'A big relief': Chad Holbrook reacts after win over Mississippi State
Chad Holbrook recaps another close USC loss 6:00

Chad Holbrook recaps another close USC loss

View More Video

Sports Videos