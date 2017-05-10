Bats wake up, Gamecocks hang on to top Liberty

South Carolina was finally able to produce the clutch hits it has struggled to come up with all season Wednesday night against Liberty.
The Gamecocks (29-19) rallied from a five-run deficit to top the Flames 10-7 at Founders Park.
USC trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring six runs to take a 7-6 lead. Carolina maintained its lead the rest of the way to top a Liberty team that has knocked off No. 3 UNC, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 22 St. John’s this season.
Danny Blair checked into the game for TJ Hopkins in the fourth inning and provided a spark in his first at bat, blasting a two-run homer to right, the first of his career.
Jonah Bride added a two-out RBI single later in the frame to cut the lead to 6-4 before freshman Riley Hogan blasted a three-run homer to right to put the Gamecocks on top for good.
Blair and Hogan each had four RBIs on the season entering Wednesday before combining for seven against Liberty.
South Carolina added a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a two-run homer by Carlos Cortes and plated a run in the seventh on a Blair groundout.
The Gamecocks hit .318 with runners on base and were 2-for-2 in scoring opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.
USC’s pitching staff got off to a rough start with Colby Lee allowing five runs in four innings but settled down nicely the second half of the game.
Graham Lawson allowed an unearned run in one inning of work before giving way to Colie Bowers, who pitched three scoreless frames.
Bowers walked four but struck out six and allowed only one hit. He made big pitches when he needed to, getting a strikeout with two in scoring position to end the sixth and inducing a double play with two on and no outs in the seventh.
Bowers allowed a leadoff walk in the ninth inning before giving way to Tyler Johnson. USC’s closer once again struggled, surrendering a single and walking a batter before giving way to Reed Scott with the bases loaded, one out and a 2-0 count.
Scott walked in a run, a walk which was charged to Johnson, but bounced back to strike out the next two batters to end the game.
South Carolina returns to action on Friday, facing Missouri on the road.
Comments