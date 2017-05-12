South Carolina baseball tops Missouri in series opener

South Carolina’s recent success in close games continued Friday night against Missouri.
The Gamecocks earned a 4-3 road victory over the Tigers while winning three straight games for the first time since March in the process.
Two of USC’s three wins were by one run, while one was by three. South Carolina had struggled to win close games in the previous several weeks prior to this recent stretch.
South Carolina fell behind 2-0 in the third inning before rallying in the middle innings to take the lead.
Hunter Taylor singled home two runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2, and Jonah Bride hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Gamecocks the lead.
Wil Crowe earned the win for South Carolina (30-19, 12-13), allowing two runs in seven innings of work while striking out nine batters.
Crowe (5-4) allowed a pair of runs in the third inning but was able to hold the Tigers in check for the most part.
Josh Reagan pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run before giving way to Tyler Johnson, who earned a four-out save, his ninth of the season.
Johnson had struggled recently but bounced back in impressive fashion, striking out two batters.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. USC is looking for its first series win since March.
