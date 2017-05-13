Gamecocks in pro baseball

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .192 with one double, one triple, two homers and seven RBIs in 21 games. Has stolen one base.
Sam Dyson, RHP, Texas
Is 1-4 with an 11.57 ERA. Has struck out two and walked eight in 11 2/3 innings.
Steve Pearce, OF, Toronto
Hitting .195 with one double, four homers and 10 RBIs in 26 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .265 with five doubles, one triple, six homers and 21 RBIs in 36 games.
Whit Merrifield, OF, Kansas City
Hitting .211 with one triple, three homers and six RBIs in 20 games. Has two stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA in six starts. Has 33 strikeouts and 15 walks in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Evan Beal, RHP, Double-A NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
Is 0-0 with a 3.46 ERA in nine appearances. Has 15 strikeouts and nine walks in 13 innings pitched.
Gene Cone, OF, Single-A Columbia (N.Y. Mets)
Hitting .241 with five doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs in 29 games. Has three stolen bases.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .117 with two doubles and three RBIs in 23 games. Has six stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Double-A Erie (Detroit)
Hitting .195 with six doubles and 10 RBIs in 24 games.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .143 with three doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs in 27 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Hitting .260 with four doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 24 games. Has six stolen bases.
Marcus Mooney, INF, Single-A Rome (Atlanta)
Hitting .264 with three doubles and four RBIs in 25 games. Has two stolen bases.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .160 with one double, one triple, one homer and eight RBIs in 30 games.
Joey Pankake, 3B, Single-A Advanced Lakeland (Detroit)
Hitting .200 with three doubles, one homer and six RBIs in 17 games.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Sacramento (San Francisco)
Is 2-3 with a 4.88 ERA in eight appearances, with five starts. Has 15 strikeouts and nine walks in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, SS, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Hitting .273 with four doubles, one triple, three homers and 13 RBIs in 29 games. Has three stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-1 with one save and a 4.13 ERA in eight appearances. Has 18 strikeouts and 14 walks in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Yankees.
Matt Vogel, RHP
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Rays.
Christian Walker, 1B, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .281 with nine doubles, nine homers and 36 RBIs in 33 games.
Braden Webb, RHP, Single-A Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in six appearances with three starts. Has 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 21 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees)
Is 2-0 with a 4.60 ERA in 10 appearances. Has 21 strikeouts and no walks in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Single-A Advanced Tampa (New York Yankees)
Is 1-4 with a 4.13 ERA in seven starts. Has 31 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 3-2 with a 4.03 ERA in seven starts. Has 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
