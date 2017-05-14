Another late collapse sends USC to 7th straight SEC series loss

The level of competition went down, but South Carolina’s inability to win a series remained the same.
The Gamecocks (30-20, 12-15 SEC) blew a one-run lead in the eighth inning once again and dropped the series finale to Missouri 5-3 Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (31-21, 11-16) entered the weekend 9-15 in the SEC but that did not keep them from winning two of three against South Carolina.
USC led 3-2 entering the eighth but was unable to hold the lead as Josh Reagan gave up a double and a single to allow the Tigers to tie the game.
Reagan was replaced by Tyler Johnson, who recorded the second out of the inning on a strikeout, but a balk by Johnson followed by a wild pitch gave Missouri a 4-3 lead. Johnson also gave up an RBI single before getting out of the inning.
South Carolina has dropped seven straight SEC series and is in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament, even if it sweeps Georgia next weekend.
LT Tolbert had three hits for the Gamecocks, while Jacob Olson was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Reed Scott got the start for USC and allowed two runs in five innings of work.
South Carolina returns to action on Tuesday hosting USC Upstate.
