Jerry Meyers staying as USC pitching coach

South Carolina pitching coach Jerry Meyers will remain on staff with the Gamecocks under new head coach Mark Kingston.

Kingston made the hire a day after naming Mike Current as one of his assistant coaches. Current previously served as the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at USF under Kingston.

Meyers has been at USC for two stints with his most recent beginning in 2011 after serving as the head coach at Old Dominion from 2005-2010.

He was the pitching coach when the Gamecocks won the national title in 2011, as well as when USC returned to the College World Series championship series in 2012.

Meyers has a long track record of developing pitchers, and his most recent South Carolina staff had three guys selected in the first five rounds of the MLB draft.

Clarke Schmidt was a first-round pick, while Wil Crowe was selected in the second round and Tyler Johnson went in the fifth round.

In past years, Braden Webb was a third-round pick in 2016, Jack Wynkoop was a sixth-round pick in 2015 and Jordan Montgomery was a fourth-round pick in 2014.

Meyers has also had several pitchers drafted outside of the first few rounds, including Josh Reagan (15th round) and John Parke (21st round) this season.

As the head coach at Old Dominion, Meyers compiled a 167-158 record and led the Monarchs to the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title in 2007. His best season at Old Dominion came in 2006 when his team finished 39-17.

Prior to his time as the head coach at Old Dominion, Meyers was at South Carolina as an assistant under Ray Tanner from 1997-2004.

Meyers helped build the Gamecocks into a power as USC made three College World Series appearances and won two SEC titles in his eight seasons in Columbia.

The Gamecocks pitching staff had a solid team ERA of 3.72 in 2017, despite several pitchers battling injuries. But USC must replace six key contributors from this past year’s squad.