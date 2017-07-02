Third base coach Stuart Lake when the University of South Carolina baseball team took on Davidson Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Third base coach Stuart Lake when the University of South Carolina baseball team took on Davidson Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Mark Kingston keeping Stuart Lake on baseball staff at South Carolina

By Matt Connolly

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston is keeping volunteer assistant coach Stuart Lake on staff.

Lake joins pitching coach Jerry Meyers in remaining at USC after previously working under Chad Holbrook.

Lake was hired prior to the start of the 2017 season to serve as a coordinator of baseball administration and director of player development.

However, he moved into an on-field role and worked with hitters after volunteer assistant Brian Buscher mutually agreed with Holbrook to step down during the middle of the season.

Lake began his college coaching career as a volunteer assistant under Ray Tanner from 1999-2002.

He also spent time as an assistant coach at College of Charleston, Ole Miss and The Citadel before serving as the head coach at Charleston Southern for eight years.

