Marcus Mooney returns to Columbia, rewards fans with discounted beer

Marcus Mooney reflects on his favorite memories at South Carolina
Former Gamecock Marcus Mooney discusses USC baseball coaching change
10 top quotes and moments from Mark Kingston's introduction as USC baseball coach
Speed and power: Mark Kingston explains philosophy on offense
Mark Kingston met right away with current USC players. Here's what he told them.
Faith, family, baseball: Mark Kingston shares his vision for USC
What matters most to Mark Kingston in the recruiting process
Ray Tanner: How the coaching search led to Mark Kingston
Mark Kingston's message to South Carolina baseball fans
Who's Ray Tanner? Mark Kingston recalls first phone call from USC's AD

twitter email Former South Carolina standout Marcus Mooney weighs in on Chad Holbrook's dismissal and hiring of Mark Kingston. Mooney is an infielder in Atlanta Braves organization and was back in Columbia to play the Fireflies. lbezjak@thestate.com

