Marcus Mooney returns to Columbia, rewards fans with discounted beer

Marcus Mooney had his return to Columbia circled on the calendar before the season began.
Mooney couldn’t wait to be back in the Palmetto State, where he had so many memories playing at South Carolina from 2014-16. But instead of putting on a Gamecock jersey, the 23-year old was wearing No. 2 for the Rome Braves and is in the middle of his second season of minor league baseball playing for the Atlanta Braves organization.
The infielder was hit up for many ticket requests and connected with several old friends and teammates during Rome’s recent stop to play the Columbia Fireflies. In Sunday’s contest, Mooney was the strikeout batter of the game and went down swinging in the sixth inning, giving fans discounted beer for 15 minutes.
“I’m not going to let the fans – some of who came to see me play – down, so what did I do? I struck out for them and gave them half-off beer. Thanks for everything,” Mooney joked. “I feel Columbia is my second home. It’s an awesome feeling. All these kids coming down wanting to see me, it’s special. I’m thankful for all of the Gamecocks fans that have showed me support over the years.”
Mooney spent a lot of time in Columbia during the offseason visiting his girlfriend and also working out with USC baseball strength and conditioning coach Billy Anderson. He keeps in contact with many of his former Gamecock teammates, including Fireflies outfielder Gene Cone, who is on the disabled list with a leg injury.
Mooney also talks to Max Schrock, Grayson Greiner and Joey Pankake, all of whom are playing minor league baseball.
Playing professional baseball has been a lifelong dream for Mooney and his two older brothers when their parents moved them to Florida when Marcus was younger. Michael Mooney played with the Florida Gators and in the minor leagues with the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Peter Mooney, who also played for the Gamecocks, is starting shortstop with the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Triple-A team of the Miami Marlins. Marcus said he and Peter talk quite a bit and encourage each other when one is struggling.
“Our goal is to play professional baseball, and we have been able to do that. Now it is just getting to that extra step and getting to the major leagues,” Mooney said.
The 10th-round pick by the Braves is hitting .238 with 14 RBI and is second on the team with 37 runs scored. Mooney has played primarily at shortstop but also played at third and second base. He even pitched an inning in mop-up duty against Kannapolis on May 13, striking out two batters and giving up a home run.
Mooney said getting used to a 140-game schedule is a tough adjustment, but added he has been happy with his progress. He is especially happy with his improvement at the plate, where he has learned to be a more patient in hitter.
“It is your job, and you’ve got to figure it out quick. I feel pretty good. The more reps I get, the better I feel every day,” Mooney said. “Biggest thing is maintaining your body, getting in the gym and eating right so you can play the next day. It is going to wear down your body. Eating better, staying hydrated because you don’t want to come off the field and show them you can play the whole season.”
