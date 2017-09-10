Former Gamecock Christian Walker getting another MLB opportunity

Former South Carolina baseball star Christian Walker is finally getting another shot in the big leagues.
Walker had his contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday following an incredible season for the Reno Aces, a Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks.
Walker was named the Pacific Coast League MVP after hitting .309 with 34 home runs and 114 RBIs.
“It means a lot to me to get this opportunity. I feel very comfortable here with this team and my skills that I bring to the table,” Walker said Sunday night. “Whatever role they need me to play to help the team win is great with me. I plan on contributing any way that I can.”
He was a part of four organizations during spring training before sticking with the Diamondbacks and putting together his best season of professional baseball.
Walker told The State last month that bouncing around from team to team during spring training helped motivate him.
“I felt like I had something to prove,” he said. “I could have definitely performed better in the spring, but at the same time it’s tough when you’re bouncing around so much. Needless to say I was just really looking forward to this season and getting some consistency and getting my schedule and then being able to get lots of consecutive at bats and really showing everybody what I was capable of.”
Walker was a fourth-round pick in 2012 out of South Carolina, where he played in three College World Series, winning championships in 2010 and 2011.
