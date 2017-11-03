Jerry Meyers out as USC pitching coach

Jerry Meyers will be taking an indefinite medical leave of absence from the University of South Carolina and will not return to his position as assistant coach for the baseball team, the school announced late Friday.
A search for a new pitching coach will begin immediately.
When Meyers is capable of returning to work, he could be placed in another position within the USC Athletics Department, the school said in a statement.
“Jerry is one of the best pitching coaches in the country, but at this point his health must be his top priority,” said Gamecock baseball coach Mark Kingston. “In a short time, Jerry has become a close friend, so we will focus on supporting him and his family through this process. Jerry’s contributions over the course of 16 years will leave a lasting legacy on Gamecock baseball.”
Meyers served as an assistant at South Carolina from 1996-2004 and returned to Carolina in August 2010 following six seasons as the head coach at Old Dominion.
He was retained as pitching coach as the USC program transition from Chad Holbrook to Kingston.
“One of the best,” Kingston added on Twitter about Meyers. “Tremendous coach and person that I have enjoyed working with from day one. He has our full support through this.”
Praying for one of the best men and coaches I’ve ever met in my life. Get well soon coach @JRMeyers12— Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) November 3, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to one of the best people around. A man that has helped me and many others. Thinking about @JRMeyers12 and his family. https://t.co/PPg4JNemMp— Sammy Esposito (@SammyEsposito41) November 3, 2017
Wishing all the best to @JRMeyers12 as he deals with the medical issues that triggered this leave of absence. Class guy, great teacher. https://t.co/rDI6oAgs03— Derek Scott (@DScottGamecocks) November 3, 2017
Blessed to have been given the opportunity to learn from him. Prayers to Coach Meyers and his family. https://t.co/4dzYnYjF23— John Gilreath (@jgilreath9) November 3, 2017
One of the finest human beings I have been around in my life. Praying for @JRMeyers12 and his family during this time. https://t.co/RW6wybt7h6— Andrew Kitick (@akitick) November 3, 2017
