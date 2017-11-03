More Videos

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Jerry Meyers out as USC pitching coach

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 5:08 PM

Jerry Meyers will be taking an indefinite medical leave of absence from the University of South Carolina and will not return to his position as assistant coach for the baseball team, the school announced late Friday.

A search for a new pitching coach will begin immediately.

When Meyers is capable of returning to work, he could be placed in another position within the USC Athletics Department, the school said in a statement.

“Jerry is one of the best pitching coaches in the country, but at this point his health must be his top priority,” said Gamecock baseball coach Mark Kingston. “In a short time, Jerry has become a close friend, so we will focus on supporting him and his family through this process. Jerry’s contributions over the course of 16 years will leave a lasting legacy on Gamecock baseball.”

Meyers served as an assistant at South Carolina from 1996-2004 and returned to Carolina in August 2010 following six seasons as the head coach at Old Dominion.

He was retained as pitching coach as the USC program transition from Chad Holbrook to Kingston.

“One of the best,” Kingston added on Twitter about Meyers. “Tremendous coach and person that I have enjoyed working with from day one. He has our full support through this.”

