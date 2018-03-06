Former Gamecocks baseball player cast on ‘The Bachelorette’

Chase Vergason was on a big stage as a baseball player at South Carolina.
He’s about to be on a stage that’s a whole lot bigger.
Vergason was cast as a contestant on the next season of “The Bachelorette.” He was one of five suitors who were revealed on the show’s “After the Final Rose” episode Tuesday night on ABC.
Well here’s Chase that we met tonight pic.twitter.com/04zMUJvmg6— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 7, 2018
Vergason played two seasons at USC after coming from Brevard Community College. He started 103 games in 2012 and 2013.
He’ll vie for the heart of Becca Kufrin, the new Bachelorette announced Tuesday night.
Kufrin previously appeared on the just-ended season of “The Bachelor,” where she won a proposal from racecar-driver-turned-Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.
The show is no stranger to having athletes on, as Jordan Rodgers, former Vanderbilt quarterback and brother of Packers star Aaron Rodgers, won the show’s 12th season.
