South Carolina announces venue changes for matchups with The Citadel

South Carolina baseball announced two changes to its schedule Monday afternoon, switching venues for its matchups against The Citadel.
Tuesday's game, which was scheduled to take place in Charleston, will now be at Founders Park in Columbia, due to thunderstorms in the local forecast. First pitch will be at 7 p.m.
As a result, the April 10 matchup between the programs, which was scheduled to take place at Founders Park, will now be at Joe Riley Park in Charleston.
Ticket holders will need to use their April 10 ticket against The Citadel for admission to Tuesday night’s contest. Fans who cannot make the game can exchange the April 10 game vs. The Citadel for any other game in the Bi-Lo Berm area. Exchanges will be based on availability.
Comments