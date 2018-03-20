The Citadel comes to Columbia, leaves with win over USC

Ben Peden hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the ninth inning to give The Citadel a 4-3 victory over South Carolina Tuesday night at Founders Park.
But it was the pitching of former Lexington High product Jordan Buster that might have been the most impressive performance for the Bulldogs.
The junior right-hander pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to improve to 3-1 on the season. He pitched out of a jam in the eighth inning after Madison Stokes led off the frame with a triple to the deepest part of the ballpark.
He got a ground ball out to second, a strikeout and a fly ball to center field to leave Stokes stranded at third base.
In the ninth, Buster walked Carlos Cortes to leadoff the inning but struck out Hunter Taylor and Noah Campbell before getting pinch-hitter Justin Row to pop out to first base.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Charleston but was moved to Columbia because of anticipated weather on the coast. It's the Bulldogs' first win in Columbia since 2009. USC had won seven straight in the series.
The Gamecocks (13-8) play at Georgia this weekend. The Citadel improved to 9-11.
The Citadel starter Thomas Byelick had a rough start but settled in nicely. The soft-tossing senior right-hander walked the first two batters of the game that actually got the Bulldogs bullpen in action.
But the Gamecocks could only scratch out one run when Campbell scored on a Citadel error. LT Tolbert grounded to second for what could have been an inning-ending double play but after getting the force, the relay to first was throw away.
South Carolina took the lead with another run in the second. Cortes hit a flare the opposite way that was just fair over the third base bag for a out-out double. He moved to third on a single by Taylor and scored on Campbell’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.
Byelick retired 10 in a row at that point and didn’t allow another base runner until Danny Blair, who came in for an injured TJ Hopkins in the third inning, doubled with two outs in the fifth. Stokes walked to end Byelick’s night.
Will Pillsbury ended the inning with runners at the corners by getting Tolbert to fly out to centerfield.
South Carolina starter Logan Chapman allowed a run in the top of the first as well. Jeffrey Brown singled and moved to second after walk to Jonathan Sabo. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners up to second and third and Brown scored on a ground ball back to Chapman.
It looked like Chapman had a chance to get the runner at the plate, but he elected to go for the out at first.
Chapman lasted until a lead-off walk to J.D. Davis opened the fifth. Redshirt freshman TJ Shook came on in relief and allowed RBI singles to Brown and Bryce Leasure to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.
Cortes, who was 2-for-3, tied it at three in the seventh inning when he hit his fourth home run of the season into the Gamecocks bullpen. South Carolina ended the game with five hits.
