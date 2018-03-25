Dean Legge
Gamecocks bats go silent as Bulldogs' series sweep ends in shutout

By Staff Reports

March 25, 2018 04:45 PM

Athens, Ga.

The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed three hits Sunday, but Georgia capitalized on free passes and the Bulldog prevailed 3-0 to sweep the three-game weekend series over the Gamecocks at Foley Field.

USC starting pitcher Ridge Chapman pitched three no-hit innings to start the game, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He walked Keegan McGovern to open the inning. McGovern moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Michael Curry.

Curry moved up on a wild pitch and scored after a sacrifice fly from Adam Sasser.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the seventh as Sasser doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Mason Meadows’ sacrifice fly to right.

The Gamecocks had a runner on base in seven of the nine innings, but did not get a runner past second base in any of those innings.

Chapman allowed one hit in 4 1/3 innings of work, but walked five and gave up two runs with a strikeout. Parker Coyne pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Gamecocks host Davidson on Tuesday ahead of a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series against Tennessee at Founders Park.

