Gamecocks bats go silent as Bulldogs' series sweep ends in shutout

The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed three hits Sunday, but Georgia capitalized on free passes and the Bulldog prevailed 3-0 to sweep the three-game weekend series over the Gamecocks at Foley Field.
USC starting pitcher Ridge Chapman pitched three no-hit innings to start the game, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He walked Keegan McGovern to open the inning. McGovern moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Michael Curry.
Curry moved up on a wild pitch and scored after a sacrifice fly from Adam Sasser.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the seventh as Sasser doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Mason Meadows’ sacrifice fly to right.
The Gamecocks had a runner on base in seven of the nine innings, but did not get a runner past second base in any of those innings.
Chapman allowed one hit in 4 1/3 innings of work, but walked five and gave up two runs with a strikeout. Parker Coyne pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The Gamecocks host Davidson on Tuesday ahead of a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series against Tennessee at Founders Park.
