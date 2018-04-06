Kentucky thrashes South Carolina in series opener for USC's worst loss of the season

Different venue, similar result.
South Carolina baseball was dealt its second consecutive lopsided loss on Friday, getting blown out by No. 7 Kentucky on the road, 14-1.
The defeat comes just three days after the Gamecocks (17-13) lost 11-3 to North Carolina in Charlotte. In both contests, USC was haunted by its inability to generate offensive opportunities and limit walks for the opposing team.
In each game, South Carolina's pitchers ended up surrendering more runs than hits, in large part due to the high number of free passes they issued — on Friday, it was a season-high of 11.
Staff ace Adam Hill turned in his shortest outing on the year on Friday with just three innings pitched and set the tone for a long night with seven walks, his most allowed this season.
"When you give up that many walks to a team that's hitting .320 plus ... that's what's going to happen," coach Mark Kingston told The Big Spur's John Whittle.
The Gamecocks had just seven baserunners all night, and only one extra base hit. The lone RBI of the evening for USC came from senior first baseman Matt Williams, who singled in junior shortstop LT Tolbert in the top of the seventh inning.
"At this point, when you struggle like this, you look for any options and you look for anything that might spark you," Kingston said.
By then, however, the Wildcats (21-9) were up 13-0, in large part due to three big innings — the second, third and sixth. In those three frames, UK collected nine walks and six hits, twice loading the bases without putting the ball in play.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: For the second straight game, no South Carolina player put together a noteworthy or impressive performance — the lone bright spot was probably senior Jonah Bride extending his hit streak to nine games, the longest active stretch on the team, but even he only went 1-3 with a strikeout.
Play of the game: In the bottom of the sixth, junior righty Hunter Lomas gave up three walks in four batters to gift Kentucky a run, then surrendered a grand slam to redshirt senior Troy Squires, taking the game from a bad but respectable 8-0 to an embarrassing 13-0.
Stat of the game: 0 wins away from home for South Carolina, against five road losses and two neutral site defeats. The Gamecocks are the only team in the Power 5 conferences left without any victories away from home, and one of just a few left in the entire country.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (17-13) vs. No. 7/9 Kentucky (21-9), Game 2
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 7
Where: Cliff Hagan Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (5-2, 4.46 ERA); Kentucky — Jr. RHP Zach Haake (1-1, 4.42 ERA)
