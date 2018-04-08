Gamecock great Christian Walker 'extremely excited' to be back in the majors

Former South Carolina star Christian Walker was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and is with the team for Sunday's game at St. Louis.
Walker hit .309 with 32 home runs and 114 RBIs for the Reno Aces last season before being called up to the Diamondbacks in September.
He was named the PCL Most Valuable Player last season and told The State on Sunday morning that he is thankful to have an opportunity to return to Major League Baseball.
"Extremely excited for my chance to earn my role on this team," Walker said. "However the team needs me, I'll be ready."
Walker was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles after helping South Carolina to three consecutive College World Series appearances, including a pair of national titles.
He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team all three of his years playing for the Gamecocks.
Walker hit .336 during his career at USC with 30 home runs and 168 RBIs. His best season came in 2011 when he hit .358 with 21 doubles, 10 homers and 62 RBIs.
Walker has put up impressive numbers throughout his professional baseball career but has been unable to stick in the majors.
He had a home run and four RBIs in his first two games with the Reno Aces this season.
