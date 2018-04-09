South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert, left, and Justin Row (3) turn a game ending double play against the Citadel's William Kinney (18) during Tuesday night's game at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5. 3/7/17
How to watch South Carolina baseball seek revenge against The Citadel in Charleston

By Greg Hadley

April 09, 2018 02:50 PM

Who: South Carolina (18-14, 5-7 SEC) vs. The Citadel (12-19, 3-6 SoCon)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10

Where: Joe Riley Park, Charleston, South Carolina

Watch: Streaming on SoCon Digital Network, a free online streaming platform

Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia

Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (2-0, 3.86 ERA); The Citadel — Jr. RHP Jordan Merritt (2-4 8.07 ERA)

Last meeting: The Citadel upset South Carolina at home on March 20, 4-3, after the game's location was changed because of inclement weather in the Charleston area.

Last time out: South Carolina dropped a three-game series against SEC foe Kentucky on the road, winning one contest 15-1 but dropping the others by large margins — 14-1 and 10-5. The Citadel was swept this weekend at home by Southern Conference opponent Samford, and has now lost seven consecutive games.

Injury report: Shortstop Madison Stokes (hamstring), center fielder TJ Hopkins (hand) and designated hitter Noah Campbell (finger) all remain sidelined for the Gamecocks, though Stokes could make an appearance as a pinch hitter if necessary.

Key stats: South Carolina — .268 team batting average, .373 on-base percentage, .456 slugging percentage, 4.32 team ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 8.89 strikeouts per nine innings; The Citadel — .261 team batting average, .337 on-base percentage, .342 slugging percentage, 5.70 team ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 8.22 strikeouts per nine innings

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about his pitchers’ youth and trouble issuing walks and explains how they’re trying the best they can. Greg Hadley

