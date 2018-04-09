How to watch South Carolina baseball seek revenge against The Citadel in Charleston

Who: South Carolina (18-14, 5-7 SEC) vs. The Citadel (12-19, 3-6 SoCon)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10
Where: Joe Riley Park, Charleston, South Carolina
Watch: Streaming on SoCon Digital Network, a free online streaming platform
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (2-0, 3.86 ERA); The Citadel — Jr. RHP Jordan Merritt (2-4 8.07 ERA)
Last meeting: The Citadel upset South Carolina at home on March 20, 4-3, after the game's location was changed because of inclement weather in the Charleston area.
Last time out: South Carolina dropped a three-game series against SEC foe Kentucky on the road, winning one contest 15-1 but dropping the others by large margins — 14-1 and 10-5. The Citadel was swept this weekend at home by Southern Conference opponent Samford, and has now lost seven consecutive games.
Injury report: Shortstop Madison Stokes (hamstring), center fielder TJ Hopkins (hand) and designated hitter Noah Campbell (finger) all remain sidelined for the Gamecocks, though Stokes could make an appearance as a pinch hitter if necessary.
Key stats: South Carolina — .268 team batting average, .373 on-base percentage, .456 slugging percentage, 4.32 team ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 8.89 strikeouts per nine innings; The Citadel — .261 team batting average, .337 on-base percentage, .342 slugging percentage, 5.70 team ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 8.22 strikeouts per nine innings
