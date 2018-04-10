USC buries The Citadel in Charleston with offensive explosion in seventh

South Carolina hasn't won a lot away from home this season — the Gamecocks have come out ahead two times in 10 tries when not at Founders Park — but when it does, it goes all-out.
Three days after routing Kentucky in Lexington for its first road win, USC traveled to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park to face The Citadel on Tuesday and came away with a 12-1 drubbing of the Bulldogs (12-20).
The majority of that offensive explosion came in the seventh inning, as South Carolina (19-14) tallied seven runs in the frame, a season-high, highlighted by a parade of 14 batters, a bases-loaded three-RBI double from junior outfielder Jacob Olson and a pair of RBI singles from sophomore left fielder Cortes and senior designated hitter Madison Stokes.
However, the Gamecocks were in control well before the seventh, scoring the first runs in the top of the third, as Olson walked to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by junior catcher Chris Cullen, then came around to score on another single by Cortes.
A sacrifice bunt, then an RBI groundout from junior shortstop LT Tolbert, scored Cullen.
Olson doubled USC's lead the very next inning with a two-run home run to left field, his team-leading ninth blast of the year, followed by another home run in the top of the sixth inning by Stokes, who rocked a solo homer to almost the exact same spot.
The Citadel's lone score of the game came in the sixth, as freshman starter Carmen Mlodzinski struggled after a hot start with two walks and an RBI single before settling down with a clutch double play to escape with no further damage.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Jacob Olson, who went 2-3 at the plate with a three-RBI double and a two-RBI home run for a career-high five runs driven in. He also walked twice and scored three times in the contest.
Play of the game: Madison Stokes' home run in the top of the sixth was a no-doubt blast and a reassuring reminder that Stokes is still one of the Gamecocks' best offensive weapons despite missing roughly three weeks with a hamstring injury.
Stat of the game: Seven baserunners off just three hits for The Citadel, as the Gamecock pitching staff put together an under-the-radar but solid performance. The Bulldogs never had a runner on third, and outside of the sixth, USC had a WHIP of 0.5.
OBSERVATIONS
Mlodzinski gets first career start: As coach Mark Kingston presumably transitions freshman Logan Chapman to the weekend rotation, freshman Carmen Mlodzinski took advantage with a solid first career start, throwing 73 pitches in five shutout innings, including a career-high five strikeouts, for his first career win.
All or nothing for Olson: Jacob Olson has one of the worst batting averages of any Gamecock regular at .198, but a strong .504 slugging percentage. That's because 19 of his 24 hits on the year have gone for extra bases. On Tuesday, he had two more, a home run and a double.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (19-14, 5-7 SEC) vs. No. 2/3 Arkansas (24-9, 8-4 SEC), Game 1
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 12
Where: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (3-3 4.79 ERA); Arkansas — Jr. RHP Blaine Knight (6-0, 1.93 ERA)
