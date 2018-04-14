South Carolina blanked twice by Arkansas in doubleheader to drop series

South Carolina's pitchers were sharp Sunday against one of the SEC's best offenses in No. 2 Arkansas.
But after stealing a shocking 3-2 win on Thursday, the Gamecocks offense was simply nonexistent in Saturday's doubleheader, getting shut out in both games, 2-0, 3-0.
"No excuses. No excuses," South Carolina coach Mark Kingston told reporters after the game. "I think both offenses are better than what they showed today."
With the two losses, USC (20-16, 6-9 SEC) dropped its fourth conference series on the year and ends its eight-game road trip with a 3-5 record.
Arkansas, meanwhile, righted the ship after the Razorbacks' ace Blaine Knight was outdueled in the opener by South Carolina freshman Logan Chapman.
The Hogs' two starters Sunday, Kacey Murphy and Isaiah Campbell, combined with two relievers to allow just four total hits across 14 innings, two of which came from senior second baseman Justin Row.
"The pitching dominated today on both sides, and they got a couple extra hits and that turned out to be the difference in the games," Kingston said.
After going six innings without a baserunner to open Game 1, South Carolina avoided any potential drama about being no-hit with an infield single in the second by Row. Other than that, however, the Gamecocks produced virtually nothing on offense.
Sophomore right-hander Cody Morris put together a solid start for USC, giving up just one unearned run in the first inning off two singles and a passed ball.
But Arkansas added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth off a home run by redshirt senior infielder Carson Shaddy, his second long ball of the day.
"He's playing like a fifth-year senior," Kingston said. "Guys that are in college that long, they should be productive players."
THREE POINTS
Star of the day: Arkansas's pitching staff was the collective star of the show on Saturday, but for South Carolina, Morris and Hill were impressive, though imperfect. Row deserves credit for whatever meager offense South Carolina produced, contributing three of four hits.
Play of the day: As mentioned above, Morris was solid through five innings, but his first inning trouble, though not earned, set the tone for a long, long day for South Carolina. Without any offensive production, Mark Kingston needed his hurlers to be perfect, and two singles back-to-back to the top of Arkansas's lineup was too much.
Stat of the day: 12.9 pitches per inning for Arkansas, allowing its starters to last deep into both games. South Carolina didn't help its cause, drawing just one walk across both games.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (20-16, 6-9 SEC) vs. Presbyterian (12-24, 6-7 Big South)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN app
Listen: 107.5 FM in the Columbia, SC, area
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 2.45 ERA); Presbyterian — TBA
