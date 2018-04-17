Former Gamecock pitcher back in the major leagues

Former South Carolina pitcher Tyler Webb was recalled up by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
San Diego claimed Webb on waivers on Saturday after the Milwaukee Brewers designated him for assignment. He appeared in one game for El Paso, the Padres' Triple-A affiliate and pitched a scoreless inning.
The left-hander was a 10th round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2013. Webb made his major league debut for the Yankees last season. He appeared in seven games out of the bullpen and opponents hit .158 off of him.
Webb was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 13 and appeared in two games.
