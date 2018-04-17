Former USC pitcher Tyler Webb throws for the Yankees last past season. The San Diego Padres recalled Webb after claiming him on waivers last week.
USC Gamecocks Baseball

Former Gamecock pitcher back in the major leagues

By Lou Bezjak

April 17, 2018 06:28 PM

Former South Carolina pitcher Tyler Webb was recalled up by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

San Diego claimed Webb on waivers on Saturday after the Milwaukee Brewers designated him for assignment. He appeared in one game for El Paso, the Padres' Triple-A affiliate and pitched a scoreless inning.

The left-hander was a 10th round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2013. Webb made his major league debut for the Yankees last season. He appeared in seven games out of the bullpen and opponents hit .158 off of him.

Webb was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 13 and appeared in two games.

