Gamecocks in pro baseball: Wil Crowe undefeated to start 2018 season

Statistics through Friday, April 20
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .233 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 17 games. Has stolen two bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 0-0 with a 6.14 ERA in seven appearances. He has four strikeouts and zero walks in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in 18 games. Has one stolen base.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 1-0 with a 4.70 ERA in three starts. He has 12 strikeouts and six walks in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Hitting .302 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in 14 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .233 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs in 19 games.
Christian Walker, INF, Arizona
Hitting .167 with a double and RBI in seven games.
Tyler Webb, LHP, San Diego
Is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two appearances. He has three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .270 with one double and two RBIs in 12 games. Has three stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts. He has 16 strikeouts and three walks in 16 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Short-Season/Rookie AZL White Sox (Chicago White Sox)
No 2018 stats
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .111 with one double, one triple and one RBI in 12 games. Has two stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .257 with one double, one triple and three RBIs in 10 games.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five appearances. He has eight strike outs and two walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA with three saves in six appearances. He has 12 strikeouts and three walks in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Currently on 7-day disabled List. No 2018 stats
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .194 with one double in 10 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-day disabled list. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three starts. He has 17 strikeouts and two walks in 17 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two appearances. He has three strikeouts and one walk in three innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances (two starts). He has 12 strikeouts and six walks in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-day disabled list. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .390 with two doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in 14 games. He has four stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 1-1 with a 4.60 ERA in three starts. He has 14 strike outs and three walks in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Low-A Charleston (New York Yankees)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .300 in three games. Has two stolen bases
Matt Vogel, OF, Short-Season/Rookie, Hudson Valley (Tampa Bay)
No 2018 stats
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 1-2 with a 8.68 ERA in three starts. He has five strikeouts and eight walks in 9 1/3 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 0.0 with a 4.09 ERA in three starts. He has 21 strike outs and seven walks in 11 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two starts. He has two strike outs and three walks in nine innings pitched.
