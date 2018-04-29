Gamecocks rally twice from three runs down to top Vandy, win crucial SEC road series

South Carolina baseball didn't lead for long against Vanderbilt on Sunday, but the Gamecocks ended the game on top, coming back from three-run deficits twice to defeat the Commodores, 10-9.
The victory marked the second come-from-behind win of the weekend for USC (26-18, 11-10 SEC), who claimed its first SEC road series win on the year, a crucial addition to its resume as Mark Kingston's squad makes a late charge towards the NCAA tournament.
"I tried to stay calm, because I think the leader of a team needs to be calm, but I was pretty intense at times too, because I think the team responds to that as well," Kingston told John Whittle of The Big Spur of his emotions in the dugout.
For the third consecutive game, Vanderbilt took command within the first few innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The Commodores led the inning off with back-to-back singles, then loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and walked in a run.
A fielder's choice pushed another score across, followed by a stolen base and throwing error from senior catcher Hunter Taylor to score a third. An RBI groundout capped the scoring in the frame.
USC halved Vandy's lead in the top of the third with a single from junior shortstop LT Tolbert, immediately followed by a home run from senior third baseman Jonah Bride.
Vanderbilt added one run back to its lead in the bottom of the fourth with a triple and RBI double. Both teams struck for a run apiece in the sixth, with senior first baseman Madison Stokes homering for South Carolina and Vandy using a walk and RBI triple.
USC rallied in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, with junior center fielder TJ Hopkins kicking things off with a single. Sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes and Tolbert both walked to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly from Bride scored a run. Back-to-back RBI hits from senior second baseman Justin Row and Stokes knotted the game at 6-6.
Immediately, though, Vanderbilt restored its advantage, roughing up two of South Carolina's steadiest relievers, Eddy Demurias and Sawyer Bridges, for three runs, coming off three doubles, two walks and a single.
In the top of the eighth inning, South Carolina punched back once more, with freshman designated hitter Noah Campbell walking, Taylor singling and Cortes launching a three-run home run to right field, tying things up once again, this time at 9-9.
"He's getting hot again," Kingston said about Cortes to Collyn Taylor of Gamecock Central. "History repeats itself, two slow starts in a row his freshman and sophomore years, and now he's getting hot just like he did last year."
In the top of the ninth, USC completed the rally and took its first lead of the game after junior right fielder Jacob Olson was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a sacrifice fly from Taylor, making it 10-9.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Hunter Taylor, who went 2-3 with a walk, run and the game-winning RBI.
Play of the game: Carlos Cortes' three-run bomb in the eighth brought the Gamecocks much needed energy after a demoralizing bottom of the seventh and made a USC win feel almost inevitable.
Stat of the game: Six batters and six outs from reliever Graham Lawson, who came in with two runners on and no outs in the eighth and was perfect to clinch the win.
"The key was Graham Lawson coming in and getting six huge outs for us,' Kingston said of the junior, who has struggled at times this year. "He's been focused, he's been working hard, he's been a good teammate, and when you do that, you get rewarded."
OBSERVATION
Rough weekend for Gamecock starting pitching: The trio of freshman Logan Chapman, junior Adam Hill and sophomore Cody Morris have all shown flashes of brilliance this year, but they collectively struggled against the Commodores, combining to go just nine innings and giving up 18 runs. Only Hill was tagged with a loss, however.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (26-18, 11-10 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (34-11, 11-9 SEC), Game 1
When: 7 p.m., Friday, May 4
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 4.53 ERA); Ole Miss — So. LHP Ryan Rolison (6-3, 3.26 ERA)
