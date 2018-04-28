Gamecocks in pro baseball: Jordan Montgomery rolling as a Yankees starter

Statistics through Friday, April 27
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .205 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 23 games. Has stolen two bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 11 appearances. He has four strike outs and zero walks in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .261 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs in 23 games. Has two stolen base.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 2-0 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts. He has 23 strike outs and 12 walks in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Hitting .288 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 19 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .275 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.
Christian Walker, INF, Arizona
Hitting .125 with a double and RBI in 11 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .288 with one double and four RBIs in 19 games. Has four stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA in four starts. He has 21 strike outs and four walks in 22 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Short-Season/Rookie AZL White Sox (Chicago White Sox)
No 2018 stats
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .089 with one double, one triple and one RBI in 15 games. Has two stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .271 with three doubles, one triple, a home run, and six RBIs in 14 games.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA with one save in seven appearances. He has 11 strike outs and four walks in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA with three saves in seven appearances. He has 15 strike outs and three walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Currently on 7-Day Disable List. No 2018 stats
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .217 with two doubles and one RBI in 14 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in four starts. He has 20 strike outs and three walks in 22 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four appearances. He has five strike outs and three walks in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
Is 0-1 with a 0.52 ERA in four appearances (two starts). He has 14 strike outs and 10 walks in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .354 with four doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 20 games. He has four stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-1 with a 5.16 ERA in four starts. He has 17 strike outs and four walks in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Low-A Charleston (New York Yankees)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .300 in three games. Has two stolen bases
Matt Vogel, OF, Short-Season/Rookie, Hudson Valley (Tampa Bay)
No 2018 stats
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 1-2 with a 9.82 ERA in four starts. He has six strike outs and 10 walks in 11 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A El Paso (San Diego)
Is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four appearances. He has six strike outs and one walk in four innings pitched. Was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two appearances with three strike outs and two walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched with San Diego.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 0.0 with a 3.38 ERA in four starts. He has 30 strike outs and seven walks in 16 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA in three starts. He has five strike outs and three walks in 15 innings pitched.
