South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes, right, celebrates his first inning home run against LSU at Founders Park April 20, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford Special to The State
Gamecocks baseball makes appearance in NCAA tournament projection

By Greg Hadley

May 01, 2018 06:22 PM

South Carolina baseball has been on a roll as of late, winning six of its last seven to improve to 26-18, 11-10 in the SEC. And national media outlets are starting to take notice.

Analysts from D1Baseball.com included USC in the site's latest projections of the NCAA tournament field as a No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina. The other teams in the hypothetical region are Stetson and UNC Greensboro.

A week ago, the Gamecocks were in D1Baseball's "Last Four Out" of the 64-team field. Meanwhile, at Baseball America, Mark Kingston's squad was not included in any capacity.

D1Baseball's projections include 11 SEC teams in the field, which would be a conference record since the tourney expanded to 64 teams in 1999.

A sweep of LSU and a road series win over Vanderbilt has helped South Carolina make a big leap in RPI. At its lowest point, USC was 141st in the nation in the crucial index. Now, the Gamecocks are 45th.

And they'll have a big opportunity to take that number even higher this weekend when they host Ole Miss for a three-game set. The Rebels are ranked as high as No. 4 in one poll, with an RPI of 7.

South Carolina's tournament résumé

Record: 26-18, 11-10 SEC

Conference standings: Tied for fifth in SEC, tied for third in East division

Best wins: Sweep of then-No. 19 LSU, road series win over then-No. 17 Vanderbilt, sweep of Tennessee (RPI of 65)

Worst losses: Swept by unranked Georgia on road, midweek losses to Furman, The Citadel, Presbyterian (all outside top 100 in RPI)

Key games left: Home series vs. No. 4/7 Ole Miss, road series vs. No. 21/18 Texas A&M

