How to watch, what to watch for as a resurgent South Carolina hosts No. 4 Ole Miss

Who: South Carolina (26-18,11-10 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (35-11, 12-9 SEC)
When: 7 p.m., Friday, May 4
4 p.m., Saturday, May 5
12 p.m. Sunday, May 6
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN on Friday and Saturday
SEC Network on Sunday
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 4.53 ERA); Ole Miss — So. LHP Ryan Rolison (6-3, 3.26 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Game 2): South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (4-5, 4.94 ERA); Ole Miss — Jr. RHP Brady Fiegl (7-3, 3.38 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Game 3): South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.70 ERA); Ole Miss — Jr. RHP James McArthurt (5-0, 3.93 ERA)
Forecast: Temperatures are expected to be high this weekend, topping out at around 90 degrees. Forecasts call for mostly sunny skies Friday, partly cloudy ones Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday with a 30 percent chance of a stray rain shower or thunderstorm.
Rankings: South Carolina was ranked No. 15 in the country by Collegiate Baseball on Monday and sits at 49th in RPI. Ole Miss is fourth in the rankings of D1Baseball.com, seventh in the NCBWA poll and seventh in RPI.
Last time out: South Carolina had no midweek games while players took final exams. Last weekend, the Gamecocks took two of three on the road against Vanderbilt with a pair of come-from-behind wins. Ole Miss cruised past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 10-3 this Wednesday.
Last meeting: The Gamecocks and the Rebels have not faced each other since 2016, when they squared off in a three-game set in Oxford, Mississippi, which USC swept.
Injury report: Coach Mark Kingston said Thursday several players continue to nurse injuries, though none are expected to miss any games, including senior second baseman Justin Row, senior catcher Hunter Taylor and freshmen designated hitter Noah Campbell.
Key stats: South Carolina — .275 team batting average, .371 on-base percentage, .455 slugging percentage, 4.28 team ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 8.69 strikeouts per nine innings; Ole Miss — .301 team batting average, .392 on-base percentage, .473 slugging percentage, 3.55 team ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9.60 strikeouts per nine innings
