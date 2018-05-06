Former Gamecock earns spot in MLB history ... in his first game in majors

Former Blythewood and South Carolina standout Grayson Greiner made history when he made his Major League baseball debut Sunday.
Listed at 6-foot-6, Greiner tied a record as the tallest player ever to catch a game in the majors when he was behind the plate against the Kansas City Royals. According to MLB records, two other players 6-6 have caught games but caught 65 innings or less.
Washington Nationals’ Matt Weiters and former Minnesota Twins all-star Joe Mauer came close to record with both being 6-5. Weiters also is a SC native and played at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant.
Greiner singled in his first major league at-bat Sunday.
The Tigers called Greiner, who is wearing No. 17, to replace former MVP Miguel Cabrera on the roster. Cabrera hurt his hamstring Thursday. Greiner’s parents, his wife, 2 ½-month son and a few friends including former USC teammate Joey Pankake all made the trip to Kansas City, according to the Detroit Free Press.
“Can’t even put it into words,” Greiner told reporters Friday. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do since I was probably four years old, play Major League Baseball. It’s been an emotional 24 hours. It’s nothing you can really prepare for even though you dream and you have scenarios of when it’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen. When it actually happens, it’s way better than you could ever imagine."
Comments