Weather cancels USC baseball's final regular season home game

Pouring rain and thunderstorms will prevent South Carolina baseball from making one more appearance at Founders Park this regular season, as the Gamecocks have canceled their matchup with USC Upstate on Tuesday due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.
Fans with tickets to the game can redeem them for tickets to any game next season at Founders Park on the Bi-Lo Berm, except for the contest against Clemson.
USC has one more series in the regular season, a road matchup with Texas A&M starting this Thursday. After that, the team will travel to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC tournament and potentially then on to the NCAA tourney.
This is the second game this season that South Carolina has had canceled due to weather conditions — Carolina's midweek contest against Appalachian State in Charlotte, North Carolina, was taken off the schedule.
With the USC Upstate contest called off, coach Mark Kingston ends his first season with the Gamecocks with a 24-10 home record, a 7-5 record in midweek games and a 6-7 mark against in-state opponents. That win total against other South Carolina schools is the program's lowest since 1996, and the team's winning percentage is the worst since 1971.
USC has won four consecutive SEC series, however, the first time it has done so since 2012.
