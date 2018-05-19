Gamecocks lock in SEC tournament spot in Hoover

South Carolina will start the SEC tournament against Missouri as the No. 5 seed.
The first round will be single-elimination, with the top four teams receiving a bye. After that, the tourney will be double-elimination until the semifinal round, after which it will revert to single-elimination.
Ole Miss beating last-place Alabama locked USC into the No. 5 seed and set the top-four bye teams.
SEEDS
1. Florida
2. Ole Miss
3. Georgia
4. Arkansas
5. South Carolina
6. Vanderbilt
7. Auburn
8. LSU
9. Mississippi State
10. Kentucky
11. Texas A&M
12. Missouri
SCHEDULE
*All times eastern and all games televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted
TUESDAY, MAY 22 (Single elimination)
Game 1: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Kentucky, to follow
Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 MSU, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Missouri, to follow
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (Double elimination)
Game 5: No. 3 Georgia vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. Game 2 winner, to follow
Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, to follow
THURSDAY, MAY 24 (Double elimination)
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, to follow
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, to follow
FRIDAY, MAY 25 (Double elimination)
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, to follow
SATURDAY, MAY 26 (Single elimination)
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, to follow
SUNDAY, MAY 27 (Championship)
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
FINAL STANDINGS
SEC EAST
1. Florida: 20-10 SEC, 41-15 overall
2. Georgia: 18-12, 37-17
3. South Carolina: 17-13, 32-22
4. Vanderbilt: 16-14, 31-24
5. Kentucky: 13-17, 34-21
6. Missouri, 12-18, 34-21
7. Tennessee 12-18, 29-27
SEC WEST
1. Ole Miss: 18-12 SEC, 42-14 overall
2. Arkansas: 18-12 SEC, 37-17
3. Auburn: 15-15, 37-19
4. LSU: 15-15, 33-23
5. Mississippi State: 15-15, 31-24
6. Texas A&M: 13-17, 36-19
7. Alabama: 8-22 SEC, 27-29 overall
