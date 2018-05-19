South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about where his team stands in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. They'll face a top-15 Texas A&M on Thursday. Ben Breiner
South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about where his team stands in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. They'll face a top-15 Texas A&M on Thursday. Ben Breiner

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Gamecocks lock in SEC tournament spot in Hoover

By Greg Hadley And Ben Breiner

ghadley@thestate.com

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 19, 2018 08:07 PM

South Carolina will start the SEC tournament against Missouri as the No. 5 seed.

The first round will be single-elimination, with the top four teams receiving a bye. After that, the tourney will be double-elimination until the semifinal round, after which it will revert to single-elimination.

Ole Miss beating last-place Alabama locked USC into the No. 5 seed and set the top-four bye teams.

SEEDS

1. Florida

2. Ole Miss

3. Georgia

4. Arkansas

5. South Carolina

6. Vanderbilt

7. Auburn

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Kentucky

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

SCHEDULE

*All times eastern and all games televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted

TUESDAY, MAY 22 (Single elimination)

Game 1: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Kentucky, to follow

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 MSU, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Missouri, to follow

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (Double elimination)

Game 5: No. 3 Georgia vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. Game 2 winner, to follow

Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, to follow

THURSDAY, MAY 24 (Double elimination)

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, to follow

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, to follow

FRIDAY, MAY 25 (Double elimination)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, to follow

SATURDAY, MAY 26 (Single elimination)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, to follow

SUNDAY, MAY 27 (Championship)

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

FINAL STANDINGS

SEC EAST

1. Florida: 20-10 SEC, 41-15 overall

2. Georgia: 18-12, 37-17

3. South Carolina: 17-13, 32-22

4. Vanderbilt: 16-14, 31-24

5. Kentucky: 13-17, 34-21

6. Missouri, 12-18, 34-21

7. Tennessee 12-18, 29-27

SEC WEST

1. Ole Miss: 18-12 SEC, 42-14 overall

2. Arkansas: 18-12 SEC, 37-17

3. Auburn: 15-15, 37-19

4. LSU: 15-15, 33-23

5. Mississippi State: 15-15, 31-24

6. Texas A&M: 13-17, 36-19

7. Alabama: 8-22 SEC, 27-29 overall

  Comments  