What Ray Tanner thinks of a potential USC-Clemson regional matchup

Clemson and South Carolina baseball could be headed towards a rematch in the postseason after the Tigers won two of three games during the regular season.
The latest NCAA Tournament projected field of 64 from Baseball America has the Gamecocks as the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional.
The Tigers are currently tied for first in the ACC and are expected to host a regional. USC has won four consecutive SEC series and is in good position to make the NCAA Tournament after missing out last year.
Gamecocks Athletics Director Ray Tanner, who is the chairperson for the NCAA baseball selection committee, spoke with SportsTalk Wednesday night about the possibility of USC ending up in Clemson’s regional.
“Is that a possibility that we could be sent there? It certainly does exist because of our potential seeding and where their seeding is,” Tanner said. “If it happens I think there are a lot of people that would be OK with it. It wouldn’t be a concern to me.”
South Carolina and Clemson last met in the postseason in 2012 when the Gamecocks won the Columbia Regional with Clemson as the No. 2 seed. USC went on to reach the College World Series finals.
USC and Clemson were matched up to potentially meet in a super regional in 2016, but Oklahoma State won the Clemson Regional before going on to beat the Gamecocks in Columbia and advance to Omaha.
South Carolina and Clemson were also set to meet in a super regional in the postseason in 2011, but Connecticut beat the Tigers in Clemson, before losing to USC in a super regional.
South Carolina won the national title in 2011 and in 2010, when it beat Clemson back-to-back games in Omaha before beating UCLA in back-to-back games for the national championship.
Tanner added that he will have no input when South Carolina’s potential destination is discussed by other selection committee members.
“If it happens in the room then that’s the way it shapes out. I will be recused when we discuss the University of South Carolina. I will not be in the room,” Tanner said. “Right now we’re in pretty good shape with 15 (SEC) wins. There’s still work to be done. We do control our own destiny, that’s the good news. But when we discuss our team, I will be out of the room.”
