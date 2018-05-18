Gamecocks battle back to even series vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina used a big fifth inning and solid relief pitching to defeat Texas A&M 5-3 on Friday and even the SEC series at a game apiece.
In the game played at College Station, Texas, USC scored three in the fifth, and infielder Justin Row drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout. The Gamecocks added an insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch.
"I think that was probably the most important game of the year for us, on the road in such a tough environment against a team that really needs to win games here in the league as well," coach Mark Kingston said. "This team just once again shows how much heart it has."
Junior right-hander Adam Hill (7-5) earned the win but didn't have his best start. Hill allowed seven hits, walked four, struck out three and allowed three earned runs in five innings pitched.
Graham Lawson relieved Hill, allowing one hit over four innings while earning his first save. He struck out three and walked three.
"He had to be perfect and he just about was," Kingston said of Lawson.
South Carolina (31-22, 16-13 SEC) with the victory assured itself of a winning regular season conference record. The Gamecocks have won four-straight SEC series and will try to make it five in the rubber match Saturday against the Aggies (36-18, 13-16 SEC).
Kingston described shortstop LT Tolbert (stomach virus) as "extremley sick." Tolbert battled through it and stayed in the game.
"I'm just so proud of this team for not giving in," Kingston said. "We've had some real tough spots this year and a ton of adversity to deal with and we just keep pushing, and for that I'm so proud of these kids."
The schedule for the 2018 SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala., will be set Saturday evening. The tournament starts Tuesday.
Game 3 next
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.22 ERA); Texas A&M — TBA
