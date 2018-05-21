Gamecocks baseball makes another jump in the polls

A week after debuting in the Baseball America and D1 college baseball top-25s, the South Carolina Gamecocks are moving up.
USC moved up Monday from 25 to 23 in in the D1 poll and from 23 to 22 in Baseball America. The Gamecocks took two of three from Texas A&M over the weekend, ending the regular season with five series wins in a row.
The Gamecocks finished the regular season 32-22 with a 17-13 record in the SEC. They are currently No. 34 in the RPI, which should have them safely in the NCAA Tournament.
USC will open SEC Tournament play Tuesday night against No. 12 seed Missouri. If the Gamecocks win that double-elimination game, they'll face No. 4 seed Arkansas, the fourth-best team nationally in RPI.
