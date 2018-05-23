South Carolina SEC Tournament game could be delayed ... again

South Carolina's SEC baseball tournament opener on Tuesday was pushed back 2 1/2 hours because of a combination of weather and the three games before it running long.
It looks as if Wednesday's game, originally slated for 9 p.m. eastern, also won't start when planned.
Lightning has interrupted Wednesday morning's Georgia-Texas A&M game. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. local time (central), and has a tentative 3 1/2 hours between starting times for games. South Carolina's game against Missouri on Tuesday wrapped up just after 2:30 Wednesday morning.
What complicates things further is the potential for more delays in the afternoon.
The official National Weather Service forecast for Hoover: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent and dips to 30 percent Wednesday night."
South Carolina rallied past the Tigers to reach the double-elimination round of the tournament. They'll face Arkansas, No. 4 in RPI, and will face either No. 1 Florida or LSU depending on the outcome of both games.
How to watch
Who: South Carolina (33-22, 17-13 SEC) vs. Arkansas (37-17, 18-12 SEC)
Where: Hoover Met Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM
Full Schedule:
*All times eastern and all games televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (Double elimination)
Game 5: No. 3 Georgia vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. Auburn, to follow
Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. LSU, to follow
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, to follow
THURSDAY, MAY 24 (Double elimination)
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, to follow
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, to follow
FRIDAY, MAY 25 (Double elimination)
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, to follow
SATURDAY, MAY 26 (Single elimination)
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, to follow
SUNDAY, MAY 27 (Championship)
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
