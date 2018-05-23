South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston speaks after the SEC tournament win over Missouri. SEC Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston speaks after the SEC tournament win over Missouri. SEC Dwayne McLemore

USC Gamecocks Baseball

South Carolina SEC Tournament game could be delayed ... again

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 23, 2018 11:51 AM

South Carolina's SEC baseball tournament opener on Tuesday was pushed back 2 1/2 hours because of a combination of weather and the three games before it running long.

It looks as if Wednesday's game, originally slated for 9 p.m. eastern, also won't start when planned.

Lightning has interrupted Wednesday morning's Georgia-Texas A&M game. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. local time (central), and has a tentative 3 1/2 hours between starting times for games. South Carolina's game against Missouri on Tuesday wrapped up just after 2:30 Wednesday morning.

What complicates things further is the potential for more delays in the afternoon.

The official National Weather Service forecast for Hoover: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent and dips to 30 percent Wednesday night."

South Carolina rallied past the Tigers to reach the double-elimination round of the tournament. They'll face Arkansas, No. 4 in RPI, and will face either No. 1 Florida or LSU depending on the outcome of both games.

How to watch

Who: South Carolina (33-22, 17-13 SEC) vs. Arkansas (37-17, 18-12 SEC)

Where: Hoover Met Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: 107.5 FM

Full Schedule:

*All times eastern and all games televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (Double elimination)

Game 5: No. 3 Georgia vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. Auburn, to follow

Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. LSU, to follow

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, to follow

THURSDAY, MAY 24 (Double elimination)

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, to follow

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, to follow

FRIDAY, MAY 25 (Double elimination)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, to follow

SATURDAY, MAY 26 (Single elimination)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, to follow

SUNDAY, MAY 27 (Championship)

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

  Comments  