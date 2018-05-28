South Carolina baseball great and Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hits at Founders Park with the Gamecocks on Jan. 29 as they prepare for the 2016 season. McClatchy dmclemore@thestate.com
Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. make a SportsCenter-worthy catch

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 28, 2018 06:08 PM

SportsCenter's Twitter account broke out as high an honorific as a catch in baseball can get: Willie Mays-esque.

Pretty good work by former South Carolina Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr.

It was the top of the sixth inning Monday for the Boston Red Sox against Toronto when Kendrys Morales gave a 2-2 pitch quite a ride. It almost made it the 420-feet marker to the outfield wall in Fenway Park.

Almost wasn't quite far enough to remove Bradley Jr. from the equation, and then this ...

Boston won 8-3. Bradley Jr. went 1-for-3 with two runs, a double and an RBI.

