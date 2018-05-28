Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. make a SportsCenter-worthy catch

SportsCenter's Twitter account broke out as high an honorific as a catch in baseball can get: Willie Mays-esque.
Pretty good work by former South Carolina Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr.
It was the top of the sixth inning Monday for the Boston Red Sox against Toronto when Kendrys Morales gave a 2-2 pitch quite a ride. It almost made it the 420-feet marker to the outfield wall in Fenway Park.
Almost wasn't quite far enough to remove Bradley Jr. from the equation, and then this ...
Boston won 8-3. Bradley Jr. went 1-for-3 with two runs, a double and an RBI.
Comments