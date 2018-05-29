Clemson, USC baseball commits named Gatorade players of the year

South Carolina signee Owen White and Clemson commit Geoffrey Gilbert were named Gatorade Player of Years in their home states Tuesday.
White was named the North Carolina Player of Year and Gilbert the South Carolina Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound White went 10-1 record with a 0.22 earned run average in helping Jesse Carson High School to the Class 3A West state tournament semifinals. The senior struck out 101 and allowed 28 hits in 63 2/3 innings while hitting .333 with 10 doubles.
White, who has a 4.14 GPA, leaves Jesse Carson High as the school’s all-time leader in hits, runs, RBI, doubles, wins and strikeouts. He signed with South Carolina in the fall but is projected as an early-round selection in next week’s Major League Baseball draft.
Gilbert helped Bishop England to their second consecutive Class 3A championship. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was 8-0 on the mound with a 0.33 ERA. He struck out 73, allowed 21 hits and walked 21 in 53 1/3 innings.
Gilbert threw a complete-game shutout in the title clinching 1-0 win over Seneca. At the plate, he hit .446 with three homers and 26 RBI.
Perfect Game ranks Gilbert as the No. 1 prospect in SC’s Class of 2019.
Comments